Sharing the Word for October 18, 2019

Feast of Saint Luke, Evangelist

October 18, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Timothy 4:10-17b

In today’s first reading we meet quite cast of characters, all somehow connected with Paul. We have an unfaithful friend, Demas, who has gone off to Thessalonica. There are Crescens and Titus who have left Paul for other places. Paul asks Timothy to bring Mark along when Timothy comes to Paul. Paul has sent Tychicus off to Ephesus. Luke is the only one who has stayed with Paul.

This little passage that we read on Luke’s feast day reminds us that those who proclaim the gospel are not soloists. They need one another. They depend on one another.

None of us can represent Christ by ourselves. We need each other. We depend on one another. Each of us is a gift to our fellow believers.