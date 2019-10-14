Sharing the Word for October 14, 2019 – Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

October 14, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 1:1-7

The Lectionary now gives us extended readings from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans.

Paul was not personally acquainted with the Christians of Rome. His purpose in writing was to introduce himself and to prepare them for a visit from him on his way to Spain. He presents himself in these opening lines as an agent of the gospel of Christ, sent to announce to them the offer of holiness, grace, and peace.