Sharing the Word header image of open bible with tablet

Sharing the Word for October 12, 2019

Post by

Saturday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 12, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Joel 4:12-21

 

Further interventions by God, further manifestations of the day of the Lord. First the nations will be brought to judgment. Their evil will be harvested. Heaven and earth will quake. Then will come deliverance and abundance and restoration and security for God’s people. Their unjust sufferings will be avenged. Jerusalem will abide for all generations and the Lord will dwell within it.

This is an oracle of completion. The Lord will bring everything to fulfillment, to conclusion, to a happy ending. Everything will turn out well for God’s people–for us.

We don’t have to earn God’s benevolence or work for it. We must only open ourselves to what God has in store for us. Thanks be to God for the day of the Lord.

