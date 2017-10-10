Sharing the Word for October 10, 2017

Tuesday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 10, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Jonah 3:1-10

Today’s reading gives us the second episode of the story of the reluctant prophet.

After Jonah’s adventure with the stormy sea and the whale, he is again sent to Nineveh to preach repentance. This time he obeys.

And the Ninevites listen. They give themselves over to repentance–from the king down to the lowliest animal–hoping that God would turn away from his anger. God does turn away from his anger. He did not carry out his threats.

God has exercised His mercy. In spite of the reluctance of His prophet to cooperate, God has demonstrated that He is a god of kindness and mercy.

But Jonah must still be set straight by God. That will take place in the concluding episode of the story.