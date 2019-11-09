Sharing the Word for November 9, 2019

Feast of the Dedication of Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome
November 9, 2019
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ezekiel 47:1-2, 8-9, 12
Today the Church celebrates the anniversary of the dedication of the Lateran Basilica. The Lateran is the cathedral of the Diocese of Rome–the mother church of the Body of Christ.
Our first reading is from the prophecy of Ezekiel. The prophet is describing a vision of the environment of God’s temple. Its most obvious element is water–the source of life and fruitfulness and freshness and abundance and healing and growth. All this has its source in the house of the Lord.
All this comes to us in our time through the Church of God. All that we need for life eternal arises from the gifts that God gives to His Church. May God make us conscious of His generosity, and make us grateful.