Sharing the Word for November 9, 2019

Feast of the Dedication of Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome

November 9, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ezekiel 47:1-2, 8-9, 12

Today the Church celebrates the anniversary of the dedication of the Lateran Basilica. The Lateran is the cathedral of the Diocese of Rome–the mother church of the Body of Christ.

Our first reading is from the prophecy of Ezekiel. The prophet is describing a vision of the environment of God’s temple. Its most obvious element is water–the source of life and fruitfulness and freshness and abundance and healing and growth. All this has its source in the house of the Lord.