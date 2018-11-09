Sharing the Word for November 9, 2018

Feast of the Dedication of Saint John Lateran Basilica

November 9, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 2:13-22

Today we commemorate the dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome. The Lateran Basilica is the cathedral of the Diocese of Rome.

Temples and cathedrals and church buildings are signs of the presence of God in our midst. In our Gospel reading we see Jesus defending the reverence that was due to the Jerusalem temple. It was His Father’s house.

Today, each diocese has its own cathedral where God is honored in a special way, and where His presence in our dioceses receives particular expression. Likewise we have parish churches in which God is present in each neighborhood.

God loves His people. He wants to be close to them in all sorts of ways. That’s why we honor our churches, and offer thanks for them.