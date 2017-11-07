Sharing the Word for November 7, 2017

Tuesday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

November 7, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 12:5-16ab

[N.B. For unavoidable reasons, the reflection below is based on Romans 8:31b-39, rather than today’s scheduled reading.]

God has planned for our salvation from the very beginning. He wants us to be confident that those plans will find fulfillment.

God’s past actions for us give us grounds for conviction that He will continue to lead us to salvation.

God has handed His own Son over to suffering and death for our salvation. Is He likely to be unwilling to confer lesser blessings on us to continue His work of salvation?

Nothing will undermine God’s love for us, expressed through His love of Christ. Nothing is more powerful than what God has already conferred on us.

There may be sufferings, but they are overcome by God’s continued care on our behalf.

Absolutely nothing can separate us from God’s love. Thanks be to Him.