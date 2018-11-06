Sharing the Word for November 6, 2018

Tuesday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

November 6, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Philippians 2:5-11

Here in Paul’s Letter to the Philippians is one of the Church’s oldest and richest Christ-hymns. St. Paul has been urging the faith community to be grounded in humility, showing an attitude of service for one another. To emphasize this point he states, “have among yourselves the same attitude that is also yours in Christ Jesus.”

This ancient “Song of Christ” demonstrates precisely what it means to be Christ-like. Namely, in humility the world is transformed. In the scandal of the cross Christ is exalted, and creation redeemed.

Although Jesus is “in the form of God,” he “did not regard equality with God something to be grasped.” Jesus didn’t come into the world for himself, but for us. He humbled himself, taking the “form of a slave” and even dying on the cross. It is indeed because of this scandalous and shameful death that “every knee should bend…every tongue confess Jesus Christ is Lord.”

This stands in stark contrast with the normal way of doing things. Paul uses the title “Lord” purposefully. It’s a title reserved for the emperor. Unlike the Roman emperor, Christ’s throne is a cross and his victory is in service–not domination.

What a powerful message: the strength of the cross transforms the world. It turns everything upside down. Humility and service are the principles of Christ’s reign and our Church.