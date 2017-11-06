Sharing the Word for November 6, 2017 – Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

November 6, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 11:29-36

Paul continues to speak of God’s universal plan of salvation–applied first to the Jews, then to the Gentiles.

Paul sees all salvation history as a kind of counterpoint between Jews and Gentiles. The Jews were the first to obey God’s call to salvation, but disobeyed afterwards by rejecting Christ as savior. The Gentiles, who disobeyed originally, obeyed when their time came and accepted Jesus as Lord when the Jews rejected Him. But the overarching theme of it all is the mercy of God that enables both Jew and Gentile to receive the gratuitous love of God.

God’s plan of salvation includes everybody. It is driven by a love for all humanity that goes far beyond human comprehension. It calls for our praise and gratitude.