Sharing the Word for November 4, 2017

Memorial of Saint Charles Borromeo

November 4, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 11:1-2a, 11-12, 25-29

Now Paul turns his attention to the Jews. Are they still God’s chosen people?

Israel has indeed been unreceptive of the message of the gospel, but God has not for that reason now rejected Israel.

Their unbelief has paved the way for the preaching of the gospel to the Gentiles. There is a kind of competition between Jews and Gentiles. The Jews’ rejection of Jesus has served as a vehicle to awaken the Gentiles to what God is offering them in Jesus. Israel’s unbelief is being used to awaken the light of faith among the Gentiles.

God’s call of the Jews to faith in Christ remains valid, even if they have not responded to the call. “The gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.”