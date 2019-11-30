Sharing the Word for November 30, 2019

Feast of Saint Andrew, Apostle

November 30, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 19:8, 9, 10, 11

Today is the feast of St. Andrew the Apostle. Today’s psalm verses deal with the excellence and the beauty of God’s law–with the directions that the Lord provides for those who dedicate themselves to Him.

The law of the Lord refreshes the soul and gives wisdom to those willing to accept it. It brings joy and enlightenment to the believer’s heart and mind. Dedication to the Lord offers unending security. The teachings of the Lord are precious and sweet. Today’s refrain says: “The judgments of the Lord are true and all of them are just.”

The judgments of the Lord constitute the basis for the discipleship of Andrew and for our discipleship, too. They are precious. They are true. They call for our gratitude.