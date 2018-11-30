Sharing the Word for November 30, 2018

Feast of Saint Andrew, Apostle

November 30, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 10:9-18

Today is the feast of St. Andrew the Apostle, one of the earliest disciples called by Jesus to follow Him and proclaim the gospel–the good news that Jesus came to bring.

The first reading for today is from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. It offers us the basic content of the gospel–what we are to commit ourselves to if we want to be a follower of Jesus. We are to confess with our mouth that Jesus is Lord, and believe in our hearts that God raised Him from the dead. Then we will be justified. Then we will be saved. No one who believes in Him will be put to shame.

That’s what Andrew preached. That’s what we are called to profess.