Sharing the Word for November 29, 2019

Friday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

November 29, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 7:2-14

Here begins the second part of Daniel, concerned with visions of the future. The Lectionary gives only two readings from this section of Daniel. The significance of this vision is the same as that of Nebuchadnezzar’s dream which we heard on Tuesday. The kings of the earth will be overcome by the messianic kingdom of God.

In contrast to the kingdoms opposed to God appearing as beasts, the glorified people of God that will form His kingdom on earth is represented in human form. The title “Son of Man” is one of Jesus’ characteristic ways of referring to Himself.

The promise of God’s conquest is a source of comfort for those who know and love Him, but a source of fear for those who do not.