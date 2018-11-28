Sharing the Word for November 28, 2018

Wednesday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

November 28, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 21:12-19

The destruction of Jerusalem–and of the world–will not take place without struggle on the part of Jesus’ followers. They will suffer persecution. They will experience trouble with political and civil leaders. They will be betrayed by their friends and relatives–all because of their dedication to Jesus.

But Jesus promises His protection to His followers. “Not a hair of your head will be destroyed.” Moreover Jesus will offer them guidance in defending themselves, and in speaking out for Him.

The community of Christian faith is always threatened, always suffering in some place or other, in some way or other. If Christ’s community is being persecuted, it’s not a sign that the community has failed, but that it is the community of Christ.