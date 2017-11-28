Sharing the Word for November 28, 2017

Tuesday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

November 28, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 2:31-45

The story about food that we heard yesterday was about loyalty. Today’s is about Daniel’s wisdom.

In this story Daniel describes and interprets the king’s dream. There will be a series of kingdoms represented by the various materials that constitute the statue that the king saw in his dream. The kingdoms range from Babylon–gold–through the kingdoms of the Greeks–iron and tile. Finally an immense stone appears which smashes the statue. The smashing of the statue is a sign of the end of the present age and the coming of an indestructible kingdom established by God.

The point of the story is to show Daniel’s wisdom, and to proclaim that the kingdoms of the Gentiles would all pass away. Still today God’s plans are evolving.