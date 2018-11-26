Sharing the Word for November 26, 2018 – Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

November 26, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 21:1-4

There are many ways to interpret Jesus’ remark about the widow’s offering in the temple, but all of them are somehow concerned with the relationship between what is given and what is kept. What is the cost to the giver?

Generosity is relative to the resources of the one who offers. No gift is too small as long as it represents the heart of the giver.

That’s not to say however, that a small gift is always appropriate. The gift is supposed to represent us, and we should want to offer God as much of ourselves as we can.

What portion of my resources do I allot to works of charity and religion? What’s in my heart when I make a gift to the Lord?