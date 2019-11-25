Sharing the Word for November 25, 2019 – Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

November 25, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 1:1-6, 8-20

This book of the Bible takes its name not from its author but from its hero–a young Jew carried into captivity by the Babylonians. It consists partially of stories about Daniel and his friends showing that God has the power to save. In addition, the Book of Daniel also provides an account of revelations given to Daniel about the future.

Today’s reading offers us the story of Daniel and his friends being put to a test that would determine whether they were faithful to their Jewish identity. Their faithfulness is clearly affirmed and they assume a position of importance in the kingdom.

It’s important for us to be clear about our religious identity. What does it mean for me to be a Catholic Christian?