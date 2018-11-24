Sharing the Word for November 24, 2018

Memorial of Saint Andrew Dung-Lac and Companions

November 24, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 20:27-40

Is there such a thing as life after death? The Sadducees thought not. It would lead to all kinds of difficult consequences, like the widow having seven husbands.

Jesus says that there is life after death, but a different kind than we are used to. Jesus reminds the Sadducees that when God speaks to Moses in the burning bush, He calls Himself the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. If God is the God of the living, and also the God of these patriarchs, then these patriarchs must still be alive.

We Christians believe in the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. If there is no resurrection, then Christ has not risen from the dead, and we have no future to look forward to.