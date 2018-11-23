Sharing the Word for November 23, 2018

Friday of the Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time

November 23, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 19:45-48

Jesus has reached Jerusalem, and enters the temple. He proceeds to purify the temple. It wasn’t just that Jesus wanted to clean it up. He was also cleansing it to be an appropriate place for Him to teach in. This is why the chief priests and scribes were so outraged at Jesus’ behavior. He was taking the temple away from them–making it His platform.

Jesus still has His platform for the proclamation of His word. It is no longer just a temple building, but a community of faith, the Church. Jesus makes Himself and His teaching known in and through the Church. He is always engaged in dealing with the sinfulness and limitations of the Church because the Church is essential to His mission.