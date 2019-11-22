Sharing the Word for November 22, 2019

Memorial of Saint Cecilia

November 22, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Maccabees 4:36-37, 52-59

After some initial defeats inflicted on the Hellenistic oppressors, the Jewish insurgents took possession of Jerusalem. Their first task was to purify the temple and reconsecrate it to the service of God. This was completed on December 14, 164 B.C. The leaders of the people determined that the anniversary of the re-dedication of the temple should be observed every year from then on. Jewish people still observe it today.

The re-dedication of the temple wasn’t the end of the Jews’ struggle against the Greeks. There were still battles to be fought before the Jews could claim that their land was finally their own once more. The re-dedication of the temple however, enabled them to reassert their identity. They were God’s people. He was their God.