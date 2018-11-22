Sharing the Word for November 22, 2018

Memorial of Saint Cecilia

November 22, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 19:41-44

As Jesus nears Jerusalem He speaks of the city’s future. Thanks to its rejection of Jesus, Jerusalem’s future will be grim.

God will visit His people more than once in various ways before the world ends. When He comes– whether in His final coming or in an interim appearance–the visitations of the Lord can be occasions of fear and trembling.

It’s not because the Lord wants to strike terror into our hearts, but that the context we offer for His visitation makes it impossible for Him to approach us in peace and joyfulness. If we are not in harmony with the Lord, His presence to us can only be in discord.

Today we ask the Lord to prepare us for harmonious encounters with Him.