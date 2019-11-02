Sharing the Word for November 2, 2019

Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed – All Souls Day

November 2, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 3:1-9

Today the Church commemorates the faithful departed, that is the faithful believers who have died in association with the Lord, but who have not yet reached a level of holiness that allows their full participation in the kingdom of heaven.

The Lectionary gives us no fewer than 28 readings for this day, a sign that the body of Christ on earth is concerned even with its members who have died.

The first reading is from the Book of Wisdom. The condition of the departed is not meaningless. They are at peace and enjoy the hope of immortality. They must endure a period of trial, but they look forward to being with God forever. God looks after them just as He will look after us.