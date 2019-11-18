Sharing the Word for November 18, 2019 – Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time

November 18, 2019

The books of Maccabees are an account of the attempt by King Antiochus IV to impose Greek culture and religion on the Jews. Antiochus chose to be known as “Epiphanes”–God manifest. His name indicates his theological orientation. He became king of Syria in 175 B.C. and ruled until 164 B.C.

Some of the Jews were willing to follow the program that Antiochus was promoting. In order to be in touch with “modern” Greek ways, they sacrificed to idols and did not observe the Sabbath. They profaned the temple and the scrolls of Sacred Scripture. Others resisted, determined to maintain the demands of God’s law.

We live in a culture that is predominantly pagan. We need to be wary about assimilating its practices and values.