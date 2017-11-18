Sharing the Word for November 18, 2017

Saturday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

November 18, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 18:14-16; 19:6-9

As the Book of Wisdom draws to a close, the author presents a series of examples of God’s providence for His people, especially as expressed in their rescue from slavery in Egypt.

In today’s reading we have the account of God’s powerful intervention in the destruction of the Egyptian firstborn, and the Israelites’ crossing dry-shod through the Red Sea. God came down with power to rescue His children. He cared for them–protecting them, leading them–giving them cause for joy. “They ranged about like horses and bounded about like lambs, praising you, O Lord, their deliverer.”

God is still powerful today. He still loves His people. He cares for them–for us. His methods may be different, but He is still our God.