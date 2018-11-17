Sharing the Word for November 17, 2018

Memorial of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary

November 17, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 18:1-8

The parable of the unjust judge and the persistent widow offers several lessons. The first is that it’s all right to pester God. If the unjust judge eventually gives in to the petitioner because he gets tired of her unceasing petitions, how much more will God listen to requests of those He loves ? He will answer their entreaties and quickly, because He wants to give them what they ask for.

The second lesson is that we have to pray persistently. Our prayer is not a matter of keeping God informed of our needs, but of keeping ourselves aware of our dependence on God. If our prayer is weak or occasional, we mightn’t recognize God’s response to us when it comes.

How persistently do I pray?