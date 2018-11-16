Sharing the Word for November 16, 2018

Friday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

November 16, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 17:26-37

Jesus continues to teach about the coming of the kingdom.

The kingdom will not be difficult to recognize when it comes at the end. It will be sudden and unmistakable. No matter when it happens though, some people will be unprepared. It is important for the followers of Jesus to be receptive at every moment. There must never be a time when we are not prepared–when we don’t want the kingdom to come just yet.

It’s important for the Christian believer to reflect occasionally on the last judgment. If nothing else, such reflection will remind us that the time for change and repentance is now–and that we must be ready for judgment now.

Am I ready for the final coming of the Lord?