Sharing the Word for November 15, 2019

Friday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

November 15, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 13:1-9

Is it possible for human beings to come to know God? It is indeed possible for humans to achieve knowledge of God through similarity with creation. By studying the stars and the winds and the beauty of creation we can get some idea of the greatness and beauty of the One who brought them into being.

But this knowledge is imperfect. People study the works of creation but they do not appropriately discern the nature of the Creator. In fact they sometimes confuse creation and the Creator. They begin to look upon creation as the Creator Himself. They are distracted by the splendor of what they see in creation and draw improper conclusions about it.

How clearly do I see traces of God in creation?