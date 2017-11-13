Sharing the Word for November 13, 2017 – Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Memorial of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini

November 13, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 1:1-7

The Book of Wisdom seems to have been written–in Greek–in the Jewish community of Alexandria, in the first century B.C.

Alexandria was a sophisticated city, filled with people imbued with secular Greek culture. Religious Jews faced temptation not only from pagan adherents of this Greek culture, but also from many of their fellow Jews who had bought into the secular atmosphere that surrounded them. In many ways first-century Alexandria was a world not unlike our own.

The author of Wisdom was concerned to counteract the undermining of traditional Jewish teaching and values. He offers his readers wisdom, that particular state of mind that involves openness to God, self-discipline, humility.

How do I relate to the world around me? Do I seek wisdom?