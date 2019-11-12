Sharing the Word for November 12, 2019

Memorial of Saint Josephat

November 12, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 2:23-3:9

The author of Wisdom now addresses one of the fundamental questions of our human existence–the question of death and of life. The crucial difference in attitude between the righteous and the ungodly lies in their understanding of what happens at death. The ungodly resent the hope found in the life of the just.

The just on the other hand, find their life’s meaning in the Lord. They are in the hands of God. They are in peace. In spite of all the afflictions they may have to endure, their future is full of immortality. The Lord is their king, and those who trust in the Lord shall abide with Him forever.

Is my life a life of hope? What do I make of death?