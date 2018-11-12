Sharing the Word for November 12, 2018 – Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Memorial of Saint Josephat

November 12, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 17:1-6

This reading deals with scandal, forgiveness, and faith.

Scandal consists in teaching or showing the innocent how to sin. It takes faith to value each human being enough to avoid causing scandal. Faith provides a sense of respect toward others that makes us lead them away from the appeal of sin.

Faith makes forgiveness possible. When we forgive we offer love to another in spite of the evil the other may have done to us. Seeing good in one who has hurt me requires faith.

Faith–our commitment to God–is a gift to us from God’s generosity. Hence the capacity to keep another away from sin, as well as the capacity to forgive another, are also gifts of God that call for our gratitude.