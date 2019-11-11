Alternate header image for STW

Sharing the Word for November 11, 2019 – Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Post by

Memorial of Saint Martin of Tours

November 11, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Wisdom 1:1-7

 

The Book of Wisdom seems to have been written in Greek in the Jewish community of Alexandria in the first century B.C. Alexandria was a sophisticated city filled with people imbued with secular Greek culture. Religious Jews faced temptation not only from pagan adherents of this Greek culture, but also from many of their fellow Jews who had bought into the secular atmosphere that surrounded them. In many ways first century Alexandria was a world not unlike our own.

The author of Wisdom was concerned to counteract the undermining of traditional Jewish teaching and values. He offers his readers wisdom–that particular state of mind that involves openness to God, self-discipline, humility.

How do I relate to the world around me? Do I seek wisdom?

