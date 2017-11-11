Sharing the Word for November 11, 2017

Memorial of Saint Martin of Tours

November 11, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 16:3-9, 16, 22-27

Paul had not yet been to Rome, but he was not completely unknown to the Christians there. In these last lines of this long letter he mentions by name many women and men in Rome with whom he was acquainted.

The list exudes friendship and warmth. There are lots of people Paul is happy to recall with gratitude.

This list reminds us that Paul’s ministry was not a solo performance. Many people were involved with him. Many helped and supported him.

Many people are involved in the service that each of us offers to God, too. None of us can exercise our life of faith alone.

Thanks be to God for our call to faith. Thanks be to God for the help He gives us.