Sharing the Word for November 10, 2018

Memorial of Saint Leo the Great

November 10, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 16:9-15

Jesus invites us to make good use of the opportunities we have been given. Here He speaks of the proper use of money. Money can lead us astray if we’re not careful. Wealth can be dishonest and make us dishonest. But it can also be used productively.

There has to be a certain unity of purpose in our lives–a subordination of means to ends. Money is to be used as a means to the spiritual end to which we are called.

Not only is the misuse of money destructive in our lives, but the non-use of financial resources for spiritual ends is also unsatisfactory.

How can we be trusted with important heavenly wealth if we can’t properly handle the superficial resources we have now?