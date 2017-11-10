Sharing the Word for November 10, 2017

Memorial of Saint Leo the Great

November 10, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 15:14-21

As Paul moves toward the end of his letter to the Romans he tells them that he hopes he has not offended them or caused problems in their local church.

He has been preaching Christ in places where the gospel has not yet been proclaimed. His goal has been to minister God’s word to the Gentiles, to those who have not heard the gospel.

In view of this, his approach to the Romans is not the same as the rest of his apostolate. It’s rather an attempt to introduce himself to those who are already in touch with Christ so that they will be familiar with him when his travels bring him to Rome.

They all have a part to play in spreading the gospel.