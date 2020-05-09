Sharing the Word for May 9, 2020

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Easter

May 9, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 14:7-14

The end of Jesus’ mission is drawing near. He’s returning to the Father. The Father seems distant to the disciples. They want to see Him. They want to know what the Father is like.

Jesus says that they are already acquainted with the Father because Jesus is in the Father and the Father in Him. Jesus’ words and works are the Father’s words and works. Jesus and the Father are one. The power and the glory of the Father are working in Jesus. Being in Jesus is being in the Father.

Jesus is leading His followers into the deepest truths about God. Step by step He is making them aware of the personal, interior, intimate life of God, and inviting them to share it.