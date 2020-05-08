Sharing the Word for May 8, 2020

Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

May 8, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 14:1-6

With two exceptions, the next three weeks of weekday readings are from the Last Supper narrative of the Gospel of John.

Jesus had said that He was going away. The disciples are troubled. Jesus offers them reassurance. They don’t have to worry about what is going to happen to them when He leaves them. Jesus promises to take care of them–to provide for them happiness and fulfillment. Thomas wants to know how they can get to what Jesus is promising. Jesus answers, “You already know. You get there through Me. I am the way.”

The Kingdom of God is not a place for us to reach. It’s a person. It’s Jesus who offers Himself to each of us every day. He is our happiness.