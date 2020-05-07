Sharing the Word for May 7, 2020

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter

May 7, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 13:16-20

Jesus is at the Last Supper with His disciples. He has just performed a breathtaking action. He has washed their feet–an action that would ordinarily be done by a low-grade slave. Even Judas–whom Jesus knew would betray Him–had been included. This action of Jesus is almost more than the disciples can stomach. Peter protests loudest of all.

But there’s more. This act of care and courtesy that is so far beneath the dignity of their master is something that the disciples themselves are now being called on to exercise in turn. Their care-filled service to others is to be the medium through which Jesus extends His ministry to the world.

We are the disciples’ inheritors. Their mission is also ours.