Sharing the Word for May 6, 2017

Saturday of the Third Week of Easter

May 06, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 6:60-69

Many responded to Jesus’ proclamation about eating and drinking His body and blood with rejection. “Who can believe this?” they say.

Jesus answered that ordinary belief is not enough. They will see greater things than they have seen so far, but it will require the intervention of God’s Spirit if they are to grasp what Jesus teaches. Acceptance of Jesus as the bread of life comes only by the gift of the Spirit.

Some walk away from Jesus, but the apostles remain because they understand that they are being offered the words of eternal life.

Our acceptance of Jesus as bread of life is itself a gift that can only be bestowed and accepted through the goodness of the Spirit of the Lord.