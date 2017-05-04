Sharing the Word for May 5, 2017

Friday of the Third Week of Easter

May 05, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 9:1-20

We have already seen Saul in connection with Stephen’s martyrdom.

Now we have the beginning of a fuller description of his activity. Still pursuing the followers of Jesus, he is turned by the express will of Christ to a new calling: to be an apostle, indeed to be the apostle to the Gentiles.

We will be hearing more and more about Saul–i.e., Paul–as Luke’s narrative about the spread of Christianity unfolds. One might even say that the second half of Acts is the story of Paul’s ministry to the Gentiles.

Most of us have not been called to ministry as spectacularly as Paul was, but we each have a role to play in God’s providence for His Church. That calls for our gratitude.