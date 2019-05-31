Sharing the Word for May 31, 2019

Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

May 31, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 12:9-16

The Feast of the Visitation commemorating Mary’s visit to Elizabeth after the angel’s annunciation that she would become the mother of the Savior, takes precedence over the liturgy of Ordinary Time.

The Lectionary offers a reading from Romans as an option for the First Reading. Paul gives the Romans practical directives for Christian living. They are to love and respect one another. They are to rejoice in hope and bless those who do them evil. These directives, and the others given by the text, would surely guide the relationship between Mary and Elizabeth during Mary’s visit.

These directives also provide guidance for interpersonal relationships between believers of later times, including our time. How well do I relate to my brothers and sisters in the Lord?