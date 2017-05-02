Sharing the Word for May 3, 2017

Feast of Saints Philip and James

May 03, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Corinthians 15:1-8

On this feast of the apostles Philip and James the liturgy speaks to us about still another apostle, St. Paul.

In the first reading, Paul reminds the Corinthians of what he had taught them: that Christ died for our sins, and was buried. There could be no doubt about the reality of His death. But then He came back from the dead. Lots of people saw Him. Most of these people are still alive. Finally He manifested Himself even to Paul. There could be no doubt about the reality of Jesus’ resurrection.

We don’t have many details about the individual apostles’ lives, but we do know that each of them experienced and proclaimed the Lord really dead, really risen. The Church continues that proclamation today.