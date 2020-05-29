Sharing the Word for May 29, 2020

Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter

May 29, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 21:15-19

Today’s reading is about forgiveness and friendship. Peter had boasted that he would lay down his life for Jesus. But when the test came Peter did not lay down his life for Jesus. Three different times he refused to admit that he even knew Jesus.

In today’s reading we see Jesus giving Peter a chance to make up for his betrayal. Three times Jesus asks Peter if he loves Him. Each time Peter says he does, doubtlessly filled with shame for his cowardly behavior. After each of Peter’s answers, Jesus invites him to share in the care of Jesus’ flock. When Jesus says “Follow me,” Peter knows he has been forgiven.

How have I betrayed the Lord in my life? How has Jesus forgiven me?