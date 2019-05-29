Sharing the Word for May 29, 2019

Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

May 29, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 148:1-2, 11-12, 13, 14

Psalm 148 is a grand chorus of harmonious praise addressed to God. A song of praise is especially appropriate for this time of the year when God’s people are celebrating the Easter season.

All creatures in heaven and on earth are here called to acknowledge the greatness of God. Human beings–old and young alike–proclaim their praise in their own particular way. The majesty of the Lord is the theme that calls for expression from everybody–each according to the capacities received from the Lord.

Today’s refrain invites us to announce that heaven and earth are full of God’s glory. Each one of us has a contribution to make in that proclamation. Am I serious about the part I have been called to play?