Sharing the Word for May 28, 2020

Thursday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

May 28, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 17:20-26

Jesus now prays for those who would believe in Him through the preaching of the apostles. That is, Jesus prays for us. Jesus prays that future disciples will be one as Jesus and the Father are one. He prays that all will be united in the glory of God–the glory that the Father bestowed on the Son.

Jesus looks on His disciples–present and future–as the Father’s gift to Him. They are precious to the Father and precious to the Son. The glory that the Father has given the Son will be made known and shared throughout the world through them.

What does it mean to me to be the gift of the Father to the Son? To be precious to the Lord?