Sharing the Word for May 27, 2019 – Sixth Week of Easter – Year 1

Monday of the Sixth Week of Easter

May 27, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 16:11-15

Following the impulse of the Holy Spirit, Paul and his companions move forward into Europe, and find themselves in Philippi–a predominantly Roman town. Paul made contact with some women who were attached to the small, informal, Jewish community there, and soon became friends. One of them–Lydia–received baptism. She insisted that he accept hospitality in her home.

The Christian community at Philippi became especially friendly with Paul. It provided financial help to him in his subsequent travels and was the recipient of one of Paul’s most warmhearted letters. Paul’s first European experience is certainly promising. It is a kindly human encounter of persons who would become fast friends.

Our friends are great gifts to us. They are significant instruments of God’s providence.