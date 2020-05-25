Sharing the Word for May 25, 2020 – Seventh Week of Easter – Year 2

Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter

May 25, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 16:29-33

In Jesus’ Last Supper discourse the disciples find confidence. “We believe that you come from God and that You know everything,” they say.

But their faith is not strong. “You will all be scattered and abandon me,” Jesus tells them. Jesus’ strength is in His relationship with the Father. The world may cause trouble for Jesus and His disciples, but Jesus is stronger than the world.

Sometimes we put too much confidence in the strength of our faith in Jesus. We think we believe–and indeed our faith is real–but it can also be weak. We have all on occasion run away from Jesus, as the apostles did. Yet Jesus strengthens our weakness, and keeps us in touch with the strength of the Father.