Sharing the Word for May 25, 2019

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter

May 25, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 100:1b-2, 3, 5

Psalm 100 calls for all the earth to cry out to God with joy, and to serve Him with gladness, and to come before Him with song. Why? Because the Lord is God, and looks after us like a careful shepherd. He is good to us. His kindness endures forever.

Ever since Easter our Responsorial Psalms have been calling us to joy. In the context of Christ’s rising from the dead we have turned our attention to the greatness of creation, to God’s faithfulness, to His universal embrace of care for us.

All creation speaks to us of gift and beauty and salvation and we are called to be attentive to God’s involvement in it. “Let all the earth cry out to God with joy.”