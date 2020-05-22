Sharing the Word for May 22, 2020

Friday of the Sixth Week of Easter

May 22, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 47:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

Today in Psalm 47, the Church’s liturgy gives us a psalm of kingship, reminding us that the kingship of the Lord demands praise and gladness from us.

One of the most basic realities of all is that God rules. God is in charge. Nothing–no one–is superior to Him. All reality will come to its final fulfillment in the rule of the Father through the risen Christ. Our role is to sing praise to God, to proclaim His kingship.

God is lord of all, of everyone. His rule is to be proclaimed with gladsome song. All creation should be joyful under His rule. Where do I see the joyfulness of creation? Where do I see God’s sovereignty? How do I offer Him my praise?