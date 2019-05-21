Sharing the Word for May 21, 2019

Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

May 21, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 145:10-11, 12-13ab, 21

Psalm 145 calls us to proclaim the splendor of God. God’s works give thanks to Him, but so do His faithful people. These faithful ones speak of the glory of God’s kingdom. They proclaim that God’s kingdom is a kingdom for all the ages. All flesh is called to bless God’s holy name forever and ever.

Each one of us is called to be a proclaimer of the glory of God. It’s part of being friends with Him. It’s part of our vocation. We proclaim God’s awesomeness by appreciating the beauty of creation, by using God’s works creatively, by being grateful for His gifts.

“Your friends make known, Lord, the glorious splendor of your kingdom.” How do I make known the splendor of God’s creation?