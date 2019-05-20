Sharing the Word for May 20, 2019 – Fifth Week of Easter – Year 1

Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter

May 20, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 115:1-2, 3-4, 15-16

Today’s psalm–Psalm 115–is a song in praise of the living Lord–a canticle that proclaims glory and praise to the greatness and goodness of the true God.

Authentic glory and praise belongs only to God because of His mercy and truth. Whatever He wills, He does. All other gods–all other energies–are nothing in comparison with Him. They are mere human handiwork.

There is no point in our striving to attain power and glory for ourselves. It is God who is powerful, God who rules heaven and earth. All blessing that might come to us comes from God. Seeking for it out of our own resources is an exercise in futility.

Not from us, O Lord, but from Your name comes glory.